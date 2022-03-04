Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings. Core Laboratories posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Core Laboratories.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $125.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Core Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

NYSE CLB opened at $27.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.52. Core Laboratories has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $49.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.12 and a beta of 2.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,362,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,645,000 after purchasing an additional 220,983 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 124,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

