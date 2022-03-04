Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Shares Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,538 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Cowen worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cowen by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,702,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,731,000 after buying an additional 30,588 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cowen by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,640,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,328,000 after buying an additional 86,079 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cowen by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,315,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,151,000 after buying an additional 40,044 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cowen by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 845,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,007,000 after buying an additional 341,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cowen by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,980,000 after buying an additional 49,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COWN opened at $29.33 on Friday. Cowen Inc. has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $44.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.03. The stock has a market cap of $800.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.80. Cowen had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 26.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cowen Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, Director Brett H. Barth purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.78 per share, for a total transaction of $287,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorence H. Kim purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.03 per share, with a total value of $900,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, Investment Banking, Markets, and Research divisions. The Asset Company segment consists of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

