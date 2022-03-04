Credit Suisse AG Has $164,000 Stock Position in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) by 99.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,637,406 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in GoHealth were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in GoHealth by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,299,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,565,000 after acquiring an additional 253,628 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in GoHealth by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 655,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after acquiring an additional 57,775 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in GoHealth by 217.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after acquiring an additional 431,498 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in GoHealth by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after acquiring an additional 215,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in GoHealth by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 477,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 234,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of GoHealth from $13.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of GoHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.19.

GoHealth stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.99. GoHealth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

