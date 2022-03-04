Credit Suisse AG Invests $109,000 in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRTY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Party City Holdco by 968,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 9,687 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Party City Holdco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Party City Holdco by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Party City Holdco by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 15,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRTY. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Party City Holdco from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.42.

NYSE:PRTY opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 3.67. Party City Holdco Inc. has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $11.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.17.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Party City Holdco had a positive return on equity of 69.29% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 434,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $2,611,531.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

