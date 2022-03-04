Credit Suisse AG Purchases New Stake in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 107.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group during the second quarter worth $41,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group during the third quarter worth $51,000. 63.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Overseas Shipholding Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Samuel H. Norton acquired 16,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $28,161.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Samuel H. Norton acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $58,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 78,333 shares of company stock valued at $136,990 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

OSG stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $180.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.43. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $3.04.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc engages in the provision of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets. It operates Articulated Tug Barges (ATB), lightering ATBs, shuttle tankers, Medium Range (MR) tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the maritime security program.

