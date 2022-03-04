Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Receives $9.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.20.
CS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 10.40 to CHF 10.60 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 8.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.
Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $7.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.87. Credit Suisse Group has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $14.14.
Credit Suisse Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.
