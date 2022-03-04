Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Receives $9.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.20.

CS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 10.40 to CHF 10.60 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 8.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $7.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.87. Credit Suisse Group has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $14.14.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 282,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 159,094 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 154,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 131,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 27,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 452,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,747,000 after buying an additional 55,074 shares during the last quarter. 13.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.