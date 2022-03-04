Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 785,700 shares, a growth of 301.1% from the January 31st total of 195,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 909,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs in the third quarter valued at $115,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs in the third quarter valued at $78,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 686.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 615,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 537,242 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 1.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 125,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs in the third quarter valued at $257,000.

NASDAQ:USOI opened at $5.55 on Friday. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.1705 dividend. This is a positive change from Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th.

