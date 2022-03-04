Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Short Interest Up 110.6% in February

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,800 shares, a growth of 110.6% from the January 31st total of 116,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 6,930 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000.

GLDI stock opened at $8.68 on Friday. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $9.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.47.

