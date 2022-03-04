Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CRTO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Criteo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet raised Criteo from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.22.

Shares of CRTO opened at $30.73 on Tuesday. Criteo has a 12-month low of $29.30 and a 12-month high of $46.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.45 and its 200 day moving average is $36.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.36. Criteo had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 10,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $441,390.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 135,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $5,473,225.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,996 shares of company stock worth $5,918,707 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTO. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Criteo by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,199,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $202,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,778 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Criteo by 397.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 994,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,668,000 after acquiring an additional 794,859 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Criteo in the fourth quarter worth $16,431,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 89.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 389,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 18.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,276,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $83,450,000 after purchasing an additional 358,126 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

