Critical Comparison: Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) versus Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST)

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) and Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Laredo Petroleum and Vista Oil & Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Laredo Petroleum
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2.40
|Vista Oil & Gas
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
Insider & Institutional Ownership
79.2% of Laredo Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.2% of Vista Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Laredo Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Laredo Petroleum and Vista Oil & Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Laredo Petroleum
|$1.39 billion
|0.97
|$145.01 million
|$4.60
|17.02
|Vista Oil & Gas
|$273.94 million
|2.64
|-$102.75 million
|N/A
|N/A
Laredo Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Vista Oil & Gas.
Profitability
This table compares Laredo Petroleum and Vista Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Laredo Petroleum
|10.40%
|101.15%
|6.45%
|Vista Oil & Gas
|0.24%
|2.08%
|0.74%
Risk & Volatility
Laredo Petroleum has a beta of 3.86, meaning that its share price is 286% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vista Oil & Gas has a beta of 3.26, meaning that its share price is 226% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Laredo Petroleum beats Vista Oil & Gas on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.
Laredo Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)
Laredo Petroleum, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.
Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.