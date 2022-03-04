Critical Comparison: Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) versus Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST)

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) and Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Laredo Petroleum and Vista Oil & Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Laredo Petroleum 1 1 3 0 2.40 Vista Oil & Gas 0 0 1 0 3.00

Laredo Petroleum currently has a consensus target price of $88.75, suggesting a potential upside of 13.38%. Vista Oil & Gas has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2.16%. Given Laredo Petroleum’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Laredo Petroleum is more favorable than Vista Oil & Gas.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.2% of Laredo Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.2% of Vista Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Laredo Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Laredo Petroleum and Vista Oil & Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laredo Petroleum $1.39 billion 0.97 $145.01 million $4.60 17.02 Vista Oil & Gas $273.94 million 2.64 -$102.75 million N/A N/A

Laredo Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Vista Oil & Gas.

Profitability

This table compares Laredo Petroleum and Vista Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laredo Petroleum 10.40% 101.15% 6.45% Vista Oil & Gas 0.24% 2.08% 0.74%

Risk & Volatility

Laredo Petroleum has a beta of 3.86, meaning that its share price is 286% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vista Oil & Gas has a beta of 3.26, meaning that its share price is 226% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Laredo Petroleum beats Vista Oil & Gas on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

