Critical Contrast: LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT) and Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT)

LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT – Get Rating) and Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT – Get Rating) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.8% of LICT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.5% of Orbsat shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of LICT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.9% of Orbsat shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares LICT and Orbsat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LICT 21.88% N/A N/A Orbsat -83.01% -81.44% -65.84%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LICT and Orbsat’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LICT $124.07 million 3.87 $37.09 million $1,525.95 15.73 Orbsat $5.69 million 3.39 -$2.76 million N/A N/A

LICT has higher revenue and earnings than Orbsat.

Risk & Volatility

LICT has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orbsat has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for LICT and Orbsat, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LICT 0 0 0 0 N/A Orbsat 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

LICT beats Orbsat on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LICT (Get Rating)

LICT Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of broadband, voice and video services. It offers non regulated services like broadband and voice services, hosted voice services, cellular backhaul and other data transport services, and subscription video and traditional regulated services like local network services and network access services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

About Orbsat (Get Rating)

Orbsat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design. It also focuses on the distribution, development and reselling of satellite enabled communications hardware. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

