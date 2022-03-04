Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 2,644 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $5,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NGG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,126,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,149,000 after acquiring an additional 155,196 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 541.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 135,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,693,000 after acquiring an additional 114,775 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 330.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,181,000 after acquiring an additional 108,648 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 671,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,033,000 after acquiring an additional 68,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 974,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,325,000 after acquiring an additional 62,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of National Grid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bernstein Bank lowered shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 1,120 ($15.03) to GBX 1,105 ($14.83) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Societe Generale lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,100 ($14.76) to GBX 1,200 ($16.10) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $873.00.

NYSE:NGG opened at $74.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $76.77.

National Grid Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.