Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $4.87 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,238 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $4,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 34.7% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.3% during the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 55,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.5% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 44,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

CP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $74.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.93 and a 200 day moving average of $72.17. The stock has a market cap of $68.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $64.37 and a 12 month high of $83.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.