Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $6.25 Million Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $6,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 5.1% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.97.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SHW stock opened at $258.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $218.06 and a one year high of $354.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $297.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

