Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 138.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,290 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $4,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 32,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $3,978,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $151.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.13. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.01 and a 12 month high of $223.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WSM shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.00.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

