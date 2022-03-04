Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 14,777 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,777 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $43.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.71, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.05. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $37.13 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BSX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $29,813.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $135,596.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,757 shares of company stock valued at $6,104,891 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

