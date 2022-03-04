CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO cut its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in CSX by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 669,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 379,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,256,000 after buying an additional 13,724 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in CSX by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.19. The company had a trading volume of 639,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,010,615. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $79.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.38.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.81%.

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

