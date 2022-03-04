Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 6,197 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 382.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AFG. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in American Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in American Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 128.5% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 26.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFG opened at $138.61 on Friday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.03 and a 1 year high of $146.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.22 and a 200-day moving average of $135.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.93.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $1.14. American Financial Group had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 17.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

