Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys New Position in Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 82,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of Ecovyst as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,521,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on ECVT shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Ecovyst from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ecovyst in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.80 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Ecovyst from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecovyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecovyst presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

Shares of ECVT stock opened at $10.76 on Friday. Ecovyst Inc has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $170.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Ecovyst’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ecovyst Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ltd Ineos sold 416,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $3,796,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

