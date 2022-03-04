Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Position in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) by 432.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,922 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Gossamer Bio were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 57,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 13,322 shares during the last quarter. 71.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOSS opened at $9.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 10.42. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $14.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.94. The firm has a market cap of $691.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.05.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOSS. Citigroup raised shares of Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

