Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $932,000 Stock Holdings in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 50,141 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 131.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,601,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,125,000 after acquiring an additional 908,890 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $4,833,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $6,075,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $5,570,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 824,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,793,000 after buying an additional 333,667 shares during the period.

HRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $31.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.93. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $18.99.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 255.58% and a negative return on equity of 139.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

