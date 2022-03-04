Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $954,000 in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 82,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.12% of Gatos Silver at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the third quarter worth $293,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Gatos Silver by 18.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 105,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 16,350 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Gatos Silver by 111.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Gatos Silver by 328.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 704,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,191,000 after buying an additional 540,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Gatos Silver during the third quarter worth $438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GATO opened at $3.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.44. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $20.26.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GATO shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Gatos Silver from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC downgraded shares of Gatos Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Gatos Silver from C$12.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Gatos Silver from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Gatos Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

