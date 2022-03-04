Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,802 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the first quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 28.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the third quarter worth about $72,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 210.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the second quarter worth about $200,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 1,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $134,859.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian Poff sold 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total transaction of $48,841.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,892 shares of company stock worth $204,087 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

ADUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $80.43 on Friday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a one year low of $68.57 and a one year high of $112.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $224.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

