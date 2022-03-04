Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) by 399.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,519 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in OLO were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of OLO by 6.8% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 52,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of OLO by 1.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,086,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,642,000 after buying an additional 10,637 shares during the last quarter. Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of OLO in the third quarter worth about $5,255,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in OLO by 311.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 87,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 66,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in OLO by 83.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 42,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OLO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on OLO from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on OLO from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

In related news, insider Nithya B. Das sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $632,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Matthew J. Tucker sold 16,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $421,668.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 394,809 shares of company stock valued at $6,363,995.

Shares of OLO stock opened at $13.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.86. Olo Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.82.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. OLO had a negative return on equity of 2.04% and a negative net margin of 28.30%. The business had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.10 million. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

