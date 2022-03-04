Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,643 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CM Management LLC increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 33.3% in the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 246.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 35,705 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 5.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,669,000 after buying an additional 48,193 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 81.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 238,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after buying an additional 107,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 1,800.0% in the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,215,000 after buying an additional 360,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTX opened at $26.70 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $31.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.12.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $57.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.40 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.07% and a negative return on equity of 82.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.37) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TVTX shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,873 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $196,667.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,832 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $147,037.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,401 shares of company stock worth $1,062,302. 4.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

