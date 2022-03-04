CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Separately, TheStreet raised CVR Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.
Shares of CVR Partners stock opened at $111.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,790.00 and a beta of 1.81. CVR Partners has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $118.10.
About CVR Partners (Get Rating)
CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.
