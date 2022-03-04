CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet raised CVR Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of CVR Partners stock opened at $111.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,790.00 and a beta of 1.81. CVR Partners has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $118.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $397,000. 22.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

