Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a growth of 139.6% from the January 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

OTCMKTS:CYRBY opened at $2.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 5.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.08. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.70.

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações engages in the development and construction of residential properties. It operates through the Merger Activity and Service Fee Income segments. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

