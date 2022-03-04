CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,859 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $4,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the third quarter worth about $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CyrusOne during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 291.7% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Shares of CONE opened at $90.45 on Friday. CyrusOne Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.64 and a 52 week high of $90.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 430.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.52.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 990.48%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CONE shares. Cowen cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $90.50 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.88.

CyrusOne Company Profile (Get Rating)

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant, and single-tenant data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.