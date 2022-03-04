DA Davidson Weighs in on The Shyft Group, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SHYF)

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Shyft Group in a report issued on Monday, February 28th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.01 per share for the year. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised The Shyft Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of The Shyft Group stock opened at $41.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.54. The Shyft Group has a 52 week low of $31.07 and a 52 week high of $54.50.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $277.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.48 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The Shyft Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is a positive change from The Shyft Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.53%.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $988,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 46.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 19.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

