DA Davidson Weighs in on Tupperware Brands Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:TUP)

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tupperware Brands in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.78 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.60. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TUP. StockNews.com cut Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Tupperware Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tupperware Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Tupperware Brands stock opened at $19.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.82. Tupperware Brands has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $33.72. The stock has a market cap of $955.35 million, a PE ratio of 65.10 and a beta of 2.83.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.14). Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 95.26%. The business had revenue of $394.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 18,504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,938,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,381,000 after acquiring an additional 187,411 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 229.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 534,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after acquiring an additional 372,278 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

