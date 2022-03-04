DA Davidson Weighs in on Tutor Perini Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:TPC)

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Tutor Perini in a research note issued on Monday, February 28th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.12.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on TPC. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.
TPC stock opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $506.36 million, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.28. Tutor Perini has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.93.
Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.2969 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.98%.
In other news, COO James A. Frost sold 299,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $6,387,039.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 48,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $620,927.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tutor Perini by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,890,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,882,000 after buying an additional 106,826 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tutor Perini by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 684,971 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,486,000 after purchasing an additional 26,538 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Tutor Perini by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Tutor Perini by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 825,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,433,000 after purchasing an additional 70,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Tutor Perini by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 139,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 27,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.76% of the company’s stock.
Tutor Perini Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates through the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tutor Perini (TPC)
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.