Dana (NYSE:DAN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Dana from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Dana from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.43.
Shares of DAN stock opened at $17.40 on Friday. Dana has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $28.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.15 and a 200-day moving average of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 2.39.
About Dana (Get Rating)
Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dana (DAN)
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.