Dana (NYSE:DAN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Dana from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Dana from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

Shares of DAN stock opened at $17.40 on Friday. Dana has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $28.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.15 and a 200-day moving average of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 2.39.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Dana by 104,025.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 66,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 66,576 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Dana by 1.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Dana by 16.2% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 67,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Dana in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dana by 1.5% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,469,000 after acquiring an additional 44,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

