DDKoin Market Capitalization Reaches $344,433.38 (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded down 21.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. DDKoin has a market cap of $344,433.38 and approximately $13,261.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DDKoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000486 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, DDKoin has traded up 7.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.09 or 0.00218695 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007889 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005043 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004849 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000817 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002362 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004197 BTC.

DDKoin Profile

DDKoin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

DDKoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

