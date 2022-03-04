Deborah L. Lapinska Sells 5,000 Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Stock

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $106,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

PGTI opened at $22.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.42 and its 200 day moving average is $20.80. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $28.11.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PGTI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PGT Innovations from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised PGT Innovations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,730,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,661,000 after buying an additional 99,793 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PGT Innovations by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,805,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,935,000 after acquiring an additional 65,555 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,643,000 after purchasing an additional 36,159 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 102,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the second quarter valued at about $1,295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile (Get Rating)

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

