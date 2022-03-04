Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on DH. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.55.

Shares of NASDAQ DH opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Definitive Healthcare has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $50.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.21.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

