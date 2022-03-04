Degenerator (MEME) Market Capitalization Hits $913,535.72

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. In the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the US dollar. Degenerator has a total market cap of $913,535.72 and approximately $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Degenerator coin can currently be bought for approximately $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.20 or 0.00229774 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00011584 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003305 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000761 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00032375 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Degenerator Coin Profile

Degenerator (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Degenerator is degenerator.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Degenerator Coin Trading

