Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Delcath Systems in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delcath Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delcath Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.
Shares of NASDAQ DCTH opened at $6.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 6.03. Delcath Systems has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.71.
Delcath Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Delcath Systems (DCTH)
