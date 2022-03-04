DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.72. Barrington Research also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on XRAY. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

XRAY stock opened at $53.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1 year low of $48.13 and a 1 year high of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.18.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.3% in the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,049 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.16%.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

