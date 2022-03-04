DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) PT Lowered to $72.00 at Barrington Research

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barrington Research from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.00.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $53.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.13. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $48.13 and a 12 month high of $69.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently 23.16%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

