Desjardins Weighs in on The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) – Research analysts at Desjardins lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.63. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.83 EPS.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.74.

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $74.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $59.05 and a 52 week high of $74.86. The company has a market cap of $89.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.7884 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 51.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,207,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,079,460,000 after buying an additional 2,624,538 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 11,848,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $730,749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203,008 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,978,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,943 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,702,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $616,531,000 after buying an additional 1,376,615 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,078,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,832,000 after buying an additional 75,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

