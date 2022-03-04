Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Target Price to €350.00

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €440.00 ($494.38) to €350.00 ($393.26) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ASMIY. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ASM International from €350.00 ($393.26) to €300.00 ($337.08) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ASM International in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. AlphaValue upgraded shares of ASM International to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ASM International in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASM International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $343.00.

ASMIY stock opened at $305.55 on Tuesday. ASM International has a 12 month low of $240.60 and a 12 month high of $497.06. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $365.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $401.37.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.31. ASM International had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 27.73%. Equities analysts forecast that ASM International will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About ASM International (Get Rating)

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

