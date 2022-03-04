Devro (LON:DVO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Devro (LON:DVO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.09) price target on shares of Devro in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.
Shares of DVO stock opened at GBX 199 ($2.67) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £332.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 209.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 213.82. Devro has a 12-month low of GBX 180.20 ($2.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 240 ($3.22).
Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through distributors and agents.
