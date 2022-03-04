DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC) Short Interest Update

DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in DHB Capital during the second quarter worth $2,660,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in DHB Capital during the second quarter worth $3,003,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in DHB Capital during the third quarter worth $101,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHB Capital in the second quarter valued at about $4,886,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DHB Capital in the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DHBC opened at $9.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.73. DHB Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

