DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 755,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,598 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in DHB Capital were worth $7,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHBCU. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DHB Capital during the third quarter valued at $494,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DHB Capital by 2.3% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 54,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DHB Capital by 17.6% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 112,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DHB Capital by 57.1% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in DHB Capital during the second quarter worth about $123,000.

NASDAQ:DHBCU opened at $9.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.91. DHB Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $10.15.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

