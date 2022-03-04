Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.53

Shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.53 and last traded at $7.66, with a volume of 1952 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.81.

DBD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.98 million, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 2.97.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.51). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hein Park Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,734,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,067,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,715,000 after buying an additional 577,353 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,333,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,121,000 after buying an additional 381,943 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 511,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 334,514 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 267,166 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile (NYSE:DBD)

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

