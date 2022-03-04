Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 22,225 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 647,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,225 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $14,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 197.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,919 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 58.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 13,059 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 8.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 542,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,836,000 after purchasing an additional 44,159 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 197.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 76,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 16.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMH stock opened at $23.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53. UMH Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.13.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 33.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UMH shares. TheStreet lowered UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Aegis upped their target price on UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered UMH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.90.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $98,940.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 129 shares of company stock valued at $2,995 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

