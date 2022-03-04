Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 886,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 191,391 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in 21Vianet Group were worth $15,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNET. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after buying an additional 46,937 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 440,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,106,000 after acquiring an additional 100,952 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,772,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,676,000 after acquiring an additional 61,750 shares in the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VNET stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.20.

VNET has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.80 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 21Vianet Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

