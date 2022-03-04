Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 5,440 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 167,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $15,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $81.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.34. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $101.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.85.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.44. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.35% and a negative net margin of 75.30%. The company had revenue of $201.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.17 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SRPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $92.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.92.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

