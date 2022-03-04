Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Position Lessened by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,370 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $14,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $56.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.68. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.45 and a 1-year high of $64.34.

