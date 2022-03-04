Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Acquires Shares of 10,324 SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPMD. Retirement Planning Group lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 908,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,947,000 after acquiring an additional 71,889 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 702,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,412,000 after buying an additional 63,801 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 484,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,372,000 after buying an additional 9,495 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 184,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after buying an additional 5,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 167,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after buying an additional 13,033 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPMD opened at $46.58 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $51.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.94.

